INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Ohio River city of Madison and the northern Indiana town of Culver are the latest communities to be designated Stellar Communities by the state.

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch announced Wednesday that Madison and Culver were selected from among six finalists.

The six-year-old Stellar Community program is a multi-agency partnership designed to recognize smaller communities that have identified community and economic development projects and the next steps they need to take.

Madison’s plans include a bike and pedestrian trail, re-using historic buildings, creating a mixed-use facility in a former cotton mill and improving a riverfront park.

Culver’s plans focus on creating workforce housing, expanding the Lake Maxinkuckee bike and pedestrian trail, renovating a local lodge and improving its western gateway into a multi-modal corridor.