CHICAGO (AP) — Lawyers for Illinois House speaker Michael Madigan are asking for the dismissal of a lawsuit filed by an ex-campaign worker who alleges her reporting of sexual harassment cost her a promotion in the speaker’s political organization.

The request in federal court by the Illinois Democratic Party and three Madigan-controlled campaign funds denies allegations by Alaina Hampton. She contends in her lawsuit her effort to stop Kevin Quinn’s unwanted advances prevented her from getting further work on Democratic campaigns.

Hampton has said she was harassed by Quinn during the 2016 campaign season.

In Tuesday’s filing, Madigan’s legal team contended Hampton fails to establish an “employment relationship existed” between her and the party during the “relevant time period.”

Madigan fired Quinn a day before Hampton went public with her allegations in February.