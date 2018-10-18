At a time when President Donald Trump rules the Republican Party, ,George W. Bush is in high demand on the campaign trail.

Republican Rep. Martha McSally will spend Friday with President Donald Trump, trying to rally conservative support for her Senate bid in Arizona.

But Thursday evening McSally was hosting another big name in GOP politics who, these days, prefers to do his work behind closed doors: George W. Bush.

The former president was the guest of honor at a Scottsdale fundraising reception for the congresswoman’s bid to replace retiring Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz. On Monday, Bush flew to Indiana for a fundraiser with the Republican Senate nominee, Mike Braun.

And in mid-September, Bush crisscrossed Florida for a lunch fundraiser in Tampa and then an evening dinner reception in Palm Beach to boost Gov. Rick Scott’s Senate campaign. He’s also hosted events in Texas for other Republican candidates.

At a time when Trump rules the Republican Party, practically choosing winners and losers through his endorsements in the primaries, Bush is in high demand on the campaign trail. He even played a key role in helping shore up the votes of Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Flake for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s controversial nomination, placing repeated calls to the two wavering Republicans to talk about his former White House aide.

And, as Trump has injected a sense of mania into today’s politics, voters have taken a second look at Bush and his presidency.

He left the Oval Office as the most unpopular president since Richard M. Nixon resigned amid the Watergate scandal but has become arguably the most popular Republican in the nation, with his ailing 94-year-old father his only rival.

According to a CNN poll in January, 61 percent of Americans had a favorable view of the younger Bush and just 33 percent had an unfavorable view. That’s a complete reversal of his standing from February 2009 just after he left office amid a deep economic recession and costly, yearslong wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

That level of popularity places Bush on par with the most recent ex-president, Democrat Barack Obama, who was viewed favorably by 66 percent of the country and unfavorably by 32 percent.

Republicans said that in the early years of Bush’s post-presidency he understood that he wasn’t popular with most voters — he has not spoken at a Republican presidential nominating convention since his own in 2004 — and that he would lend a hand with private fundraisers if that would help candidates.

As popular as he is now, Bush could probably help Republican candidates with big public events — Obama is doing a series of rallies for Democratic candidates, including one Monday in Las Vegas — but operatives said that he does not want that limelight.

His most recent high-profile appearance came in Washington at the Sept. 1 funeral of the late Sen. John McCain. He won praise for his eulogy of his 2000 Republican presidential rival and became a social-media meme when TV cameras caught him handing candy to former first lady Michelle Obama in the first row of Washington National Cathedral.