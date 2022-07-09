WASHINGTON — As one of the nation’s biggest Democratic donors, film producer Jeffrey Katzenberg helped make Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton into Hollywood darlings. But this year, he is backing a surprise candidate: Rep. Liz Cheney, the staunchly conservative Wyoming Republican.

“We agree on little, if anything,” Katzenberg said. “But she has done something that very, very few people in history have done, which is, she’s put her country over party and politics to stand in defense of our Constitution.”

He was referring to Cheney’s leadership role on the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol and her condemnation of former President Donald Trump, whom she has called “a domestic threat that we have never faced before.”

To help Cheney bolster her chances in Wyoming’s upcoming Republican primary — she is facing a Trump-backed opponent — Katzenberg and his wife have donated more than $43,000 to her campaign and groups supporting her.

Katzenberg said his contributions went beyond that sum but declined to provide further details, saying only that he was talking up Cheney, the vice chair of the Jan. 6 committee, to “anybody and everybody that will listen to me, with any party affiliation.”

Katzenberg is one of a number of Democrats and independents who are crossing ideological lines to support Cheney, who has become a pariah in her party for her break with Trump over Jan. 6 and her criticism of the House Republican leadership.

A supporter of Trump for almost the entirety of his term, Cheney — who opposes abortion rights, supports conservative judges and wants to expand mining and energy drilling even in environmentally sensitive areas — voted in line with him 93% of the time, according to FiveThirtyEight.

Most Democratic donors are profoundly out of step with Cheney on those issues and others. But the Democrats supporting her say they have been impressed by her courage in opposing the former president — whom she voted to impeach after the Jan. 6 attack — and standing up for the peaceful transfer of power.

“Cheney is the most important politician in America right now,” said Dmitri Mehlhorn, a political strategist who advises LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, a major Democratic donor whom Mehlhorn said had quietly begun supporting Cheney.

Billionaire hedge fund manager Seth Klarman, an independent with liberal views on social policies who has given to Cheney’s campaign in recent months, said in an email to potential donors that the congresswoman was “perhaps the strongest voice in the Republican Party speaking out about the importance of upholding the Constitution.”

Cheney is one of very few politicians to whom Jane Fraser, a registered Democrat who is CEO of Citigroup, has given directly during this election cycle. A spokesperson for Fraser declined to comment. Citigroup was the first major bank to offer employees paid travel to receive abortion services this year.

Yet it will take more than money to salvage Cheney’s precarious position in Wyoming, and the influx of support from high-profile Democratic donors does not necessarily help her politically in her state.

Polling suggests that she came into the summer trailing Harriet Hageman, her rival in the Republican primary, which will be held Aug. 16. Last month, Cheney’s campaign sent mailers to registered Democrats with instructions on how to change parties before the primary — a move that would allow them to vote for her.

Cheney had previously said she would not take such a step, and it is unclear how successful the gambit will be in a state where the number of registered Republicans dwarfs that of Democrats.

Cheney, who was ousted last year from her leadership post as the No. 3 House Republican, may be looking beyond this race. She has refused to rule out a presidential campaign in 2024, during which she could use some of the funds that she has already raised.

Even as Cheney faces an uphill battle in her congressional race, the Jan. 6 hearings have given her a political lifeline for the future — and, if she loses her primary, something to point to as an explanation for her defeat. A spokesperson for Cheney declined to comment on her crossover donors or her standing in the race.

Cheney’s reelection campaign raised more than $10 million through the end of March, substantially more than that of Hageman. Some of those donations came from veterans of Republican administrations such as Michael Chertoff, who was homeland security secretary under President George W. Bush, and Theodore B. Olson, who was solicitor general for Bush and also worked for President Ronald Reagan.

Chertoff and Olson co-hosted a fundraiser this year for Cheney with Bobbie Kilberg, who was a White House aide under Presidents Richard M. Nixon, Gerald R. Ford and George H.W. Bush, at a Northern Virginia hotel.

But Democratic dollars have been trickling in to Cheney as well. Her criticism of fellow Republicans who went along with Trump’s election lies and her questioning of witnesses such as former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson have further raised her national profile.

Klarman, who runs Baupost Group, a Boston-based hedge fund, is holding a virtual reception for Cheney on Tuesday, the day that the Jan. 6 committee will hold its next hearing.

“I strongly support Congresswoman Cheney’s bid for reelection, as we share a deep commitment to protecting American democracy and the rule of law,” Klarman wrote in an emailed invitation to the event. “I’m resolved to do everything possible to send a strong message by keeping her in Congress. We need to stand behind Liz and send a rebuke to the most extreme factions in the Republican Party.”

In a statement, Klarman acknowledged his policy differences with Cheney, given his liberal-leaning views on abortion access, gun control and voting rights measures. “If we don’t save democracy, everything else goes to hell,” he said.