Perhaps no other lawmaker’s path to the Jan. 6 special committee has been more dramatic — or symbolic — than that of Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.

Cheney, who had been one of the most powerful Republicans in the House, was ousted from her leadership post last year and pushed to the sidelines by her party after the attack on the Capitol for bluntly and repeatedly condemning former President Donald Trump’s false election claims, and blaming him for the riot.

At nearly every turn since, Trump and House GOP leaders have sought to drive her out of the party, including backing her freshly MAGA-styled challenger at home in Wyoming.

But what Republicans consider her sins have made Cheney a pivotal ally for Democrats, who handed her a leading role as the vice chair of the select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack. Cheney has used her perch aggressively, emerging as one of the key drivers of the panel’s work behind the scenes and working to force her party to account for its role in stoking the election lies that led to the attack on the Capitol.

It is an unusual position for a onetime party leader and scion of a conservative dynasty. But it is one that Cheney has come to relish and view as the most important of her political career, as she casts the stakes of her assignment as nothing less than safeguarding democracy itself.

“I’ve been involved in partisan battles for many years,” Cheney said in an interview earlier this week with The Dispatch, a publication founded by conservative journalists opposed to Trump. “But there comes a moment where I think we all need to say, ‘Wait a minute, this isn’t a moment for how can we launch rapid response rooms and how can we treat this like it’s some kind of political game.’ This was a violent assault on the United States Capitol, and it was provoked by a sitting president of the United States.”

Yet while it has opened Cheney to political challenge from the right this year, the assignment has also opened new prospects for her; as one of a vanishingly few Republicans willing to openly challenge Trump, she is widely speculated upon as a potential presidential candidate in 2024.

Cheney is one of just two Republicans to serve on the panel, alongside Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, who has also openly condemned Trump. Both were selected by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., after Republicans boycotted the committee in protest of her decision to bar two of their other members from serving on it.

While Cheney’s House Republican colleagues have strenuously sought to avoid publicly acknowledging Trump’s role in stoking the Jan. 6 riot, Cheney has become something of an outcast in her party for warning that Trump’s continued refusal to accept his loss in the 2020 presidential election will corrode the party — and country — for years to come.

In her typically blunt delivery, she often uses language borrowed from the criminal code to make clear she believes he and others face criminal exposure.

“What Donald Trump did,” Cheney said, “was he really mobilized and motivated and summoned the mob. And the lie about the election was what lit the flame.”