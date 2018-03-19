LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Lincoln’s mayor says he wants to serve a fourth term.
Chris Beutler (BYET’-lur) said Saturday that he wants to continue the progress the city’s made during his time in office.
He’s the only candidate to formally announce intentions to be on the April 2019 primary ballot. He was first elected in 2007 and was re-elected in 2011 and 2015. Before becoming mayor, he represented District 28 in the Nebraska Legislature from 1979 to 1987 and from 1991 to 2007.
The elected city offices are officially nonpartisan.
