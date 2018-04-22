MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Three million dollars have poured into the Alabama lieutenant governor’s race as four candidates vie for a position seen as a stepping stone to higher office.

In the Republican primary, Alabama Public Service Commission president Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh is running against two state legislators: Rep. Will Ainsworth from Guntersville and Sen. Rusty Glover from Mobile.

The lieutenant governor leads the state Senate, serves on two dozen committees, appoints 400 positions and succeeds the governor if he or she dies, resigns or is impeached. A failed Senate bill this year attempted to strip the lieutenant governor’s powers. It criticized the role as simply a political stepping stone.

The Republican nominee will face Democrat Will Boyd from Mobile, who lost the U.S. Senate primary against Doug Jones last year.