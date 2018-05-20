REGISTERED REPUBLICAN VOTERS

May 2010: 546,309 (48.1 percent of all registered voters)

May 2012: 547,366 (48.2 percent)

May 2014: 556,523 (48.3 percent)

May 2016: 564,718 (48.5 percent)

May 2018: 577,438 (48.1 percent)

REGISTERED DEMOCRATIC VOTERS

May 2010: 382,239 (33.6 percent of all registered voters)

May 2012: 368,129 (32.4 percent)

May 2014: 358,965 (31.2 percent)

May 2016: 359,821 (30.1 percent)

May 2018: 355,753 (29.7 percent)

REGISTERED LIBERTARIAN VOTERS

May 2010: (not listed)

May 2012: 2,054 (0.18 percent of all registered voters)

May 2014: 5,034 (0.44 percent)

May 2016: 7,414 (0.64 percent)

May 2018: 13,499 (1.13 percent)

REGISTERED NONPARTISAN VOTERS

May 2010: 207,624 (18.3 percent of all registered voters)

May 2012: 218,804 (19.3 percent)

May 2014: 231,622 (20.1 percent)

May 2016: 233,355 (20 percent)

May 2018: 252,970 (21.1 percent)

TOTAL REGISTERED VOTERS

May 2010: 1,136,172

May 2012: 1,136,365

May 2014: 1,152,144

May 2016: 1,165,308

May 2018: 1,199,660

Source: Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office