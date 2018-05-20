REGISTERED REPUBLICAN VOTERS
May 2010: 546,309 (48.1 percent of all registered voters)
May 2012: 547,366 (48.2 percent)
May 2014: 556,523 (48.3 percent)
May 2016: 564,718 (48.5 percent)
May 2018: 577,438 (48.1 percent)
REGISTERED DEMOCRATIC VOTERS
May 2010: 382,239 (33.6 percent of all registered voters)
May 2012: 368,129 (32.4 percent)
May 2014: 358,965 (31.2 percent)
May 2016: 359,821 (30.1 percent)
May 2018: 355,753 (29.7 percent)
REGISTERED LIBERTARIAN VOTERS
May 2010: (not listed)
May 2012: 2,054 (0.18 percent of all registered voters)
May 2014: 5,034 (0.44 percent)
May 2016: 7,414 (0.64 percent)
May 2018: 13,499 (1.13 percent)
REGISTERED NONPARTISAN VOTERS
May 2010: 207,624 (18.3 percent of all registered voters)
May 2012: 218,804 (19.3 percent)
May 2014: 231,622 (20.1 percent)
May 2016: 233,355 (20 percent)
May 2018: 252,970 (21.1 percent)
TOTAL REGISTERED VOTERS
May 2010: 1,136,172
May 2012: 1,136,365
May 2014: 1,152,144
May 2016: 1,165,308
May 2018: 1,199,660
Source: Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office