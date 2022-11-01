WEST CHESTER, Pa. — Disinformation has long been a feature of American politics. Mudslinging, smear campaigns, dirty tricks. Yet, wading through the muck before this year’s midterm elections in one fiercely contested state, Pennsylvania, shows just how thoroughly it now warps the American democratic process.

In July, a tweet made the rounds spreading a falsehood about voting. “BREAKING: Pennsylvania will not be accepting mail-in ballots,” declared someone using an account called the Donald J. Trump Tracker.

In September, mysterious letters began arriving in mailboxes in Chester County, on the old Main Line west of Philadelphia, falsely telling people that their votes might not have been counted in the last election.

No, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, does not have tattoos of the Crips, a notorious street gang from Los Angeles, as Newt Gingrich said on Fox News.

Nor did the Republican candidate for governor, Doug Mastriano, say that Iran’s supreme leader had “the right idea of how women should be treated,” as a post on Twitter claimed. He did falsely accuse the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia of kidnapping homeless and foster children and “experimenting on them with gender transitioning.”

Pennsylvania, with about 13 million people, is by no means unique when it comes to the problem, but as a swing state narrowly won by President Joe Biden in 2020, it has become a disinformation battleground before the midterms Nov. 8. The result has hardened the state’s partisan divide and deepened distrust not only of politicians but also of the political process itself since the way ballots are cast and counted has been at the heart of much of the disinformation swirling around.

As the general election has unfolded after contentious primaries, Pennsylvanians have experienced a deluge of false or misleading posts, photographs and videos on social media, as well as increasingly partisan, bitter and at times unhinged claims on television, radio and live streams to a degree that no one recalled seeing before.

“I’m not saying the politics was ever, you know, perfect,” Michael Nutter, mayor of Philadelphia from 2008 to 2016, said in an interview, lamenting the seemingly bottomless depth of the problem.

“I think what’s changed is you go back 100 years and you’d have had to put a whole lot more effort into spreading lies,” he said. “Now, you can just push a button.”

How the deluge exactly affects voters Nov. 8 remains to be seen, but it seems certain to contribute to an atmosphere of controversy and chaos surrounding the outcome.

With a tight race for the U.S. Senate that could tip control of the body from the Democrats to the Republicans, the state has drawn resources and attention from both parties, including visits from Biden and former President Donald Trump, who made a series of false statements about election fraud and other issues at a rally in Wilkes-Barre in September, according to FactCheck.org.

A lot of attention has focused on a stroke that Fetterman suffered in May, just as he clinched the Democratic nomination. The stroke left him with an auditory processing disorder, a condition that affects the brain’s ability to filter and interpret sounds, which Republicans have said makes him unfit for office. His speech has also become more halting, and he stumbles over his words, as he did multiple times in the debate last week against his Republican opponent, Mehmet Oz, the television personality known as Dr. Oz.

Opponents used his verbal gaffes in misleading ways. A video montage by a Republican campaign operative, Greg Price, exaggerated the effects of the stroke, while a Twitter account impersonating BuzzFeed falsely claimed that Fetterman had apologized for urinating on a campaign staff member. Price did not respond to requests for comment.

Other false claims have, again, questioned the machines that count votes, while a recent flurry of posts on Telegram, the app created in Russia, have incorrectly accused the state’s top election official of not complying with legal rulings about mail-in ballots. ActiveFence, a cybersecurity company, said these claims have spread across platforms, garnering tens of thousands of impressions.

Jill Greene, the state representative for Common Cause, the national good-government organization, said that the many unfounded and untruthful claims posed a challenge for voters.

“They don’t really know what to believe,” she said.

The pace of disinformation has not kept only the fact-checkers busy. It has also taxed the major social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, which have pledged to remove or marginalize false posts before the midterms.

A doctored post on Facebook, to cite one of scores of examples, showed Oz kneeling to kiss the star of Trump along the Hollywood Walk of Fame. (In the original, he was kissing his own star.)

Facebook has tagged the photo of Oz in Hollywood as “altered,” although it remains online, just a click away.

Twitter permanently suspended the account that posted the false tweet in July about Pennsylvania’s absentee ballots, a spokesperson said, although only after advocacy groups complained — and after it had gone viral, receiving thousands of engagements that added to the confusion over balloting here.

Such interventions have not persuaded those conservatives in Pennsylvania who, like elsewhere, are being repeatedly told that the American election process is deeply corrupted.

In fact, Mastriano’s candidacy has from its inception been propelled by his role in disputing the 2020 presidential election lost by Trump.

“Those who lied and cheated and stealed will be exposed and thrown in jail,” he thundered on the steps of the state Capitol in Harrisburg four days after the election in 2020.

Audit the Vote PA, a local organization formed after the 2020 election, has conducted a series of unscientific surveys of voters, going door to door for interviews with residents to show what it says are discrepancies in voter records. It has posted them, county by county, but election experts say they do not reflect factors as benign as changes in addresses.

“They’re in search of solutions to a problem that doesn’t exist,” Kyle Miller, a Navy veteran and state representative for Protect Democracy, a national advocacy organization, said in an interview in Harrisburg. “They are basing this on faulty data and internet rumors.”

Some Republican lawmakers have leaned on false claims to call for changes to rules about mail-in ballots and other measures intended to make it easier for people to vote. Several counties have already reversed some of the decisions, including the number and location of drop boxes for ballots.

Miller, among others, warned that the flurry of false claims about balloting could be a trial run for challenging the results of the presidential election in 2024, in which Pennsylvania could again be a crucial swing state.

In Chester County, a largely white region that borders Delaware and Maryland that is roughly split between Republicans and Democrats, the effort to sow confusion came the old-fashioned way: in the mail.

Letters dated Sept. 12 began arriving in mailboxes across the county, warning people that their votes in the 2020 presidential election might not have counted. “Because you have a track record of consistently voting, we find it unusual that your record indicates that you did not vote,” the letter, which was unsigned, said.

The sender called itself “Data Insights,” based in the county seat of West Chester, although no known record of such a company exists, according to county officials. The letters did include copies of the recipients’ voting records. The letters urged recipients to write to the county commissioners or attend the commission’s meetings in the county seat of West Chester, in September and October. Dozens of recipients did.

The county administrator, Robert Kagel, tried to assure them that their votes were actually counted. He urged anyone concerned to contact the county’s voter services department.

Even so, at county meetings in September and October, speaker after speaker lined up to question the letter and the ballot process generally — and to air an array of grievances and conspiracy theories.

They included the discredited claims of the film “2000 Mules” that operatives have been stuffing boxes for mail-in ballots. One attendee warned that votes were being tabulated by the Communist Party of China or the World Economic Forum.

“I don’t know where my vote is,” another resident, Barbara Ellis of Berwyn, told the commissioners in October. “I don’t know if it was manipulated in the machines, in another country.”

As of Oct. 20, 59 people in Chester County had contacted officials with concerns raised in the letter, but in each case, it was determined that the voter’s ballot had been cast and counted, said Rebecca Brain, a county spokesperson.

Who exactly sent the letters remains a mystery, which only fuels more conspiracy theories.

“It seems very official,” Charlotte Valyo, chair of the Democratic Party in the county, said of the letter. She described it as part of “an ongoing, constant campaign to undermine the confidence in our voting system.” The county’s Republican Party did not respond to a request for comment.

Disinformation may not be the only cause of the deepening partisan chasm in the state — or the nation — but it has undoubtedly worsened it. The danger, Valyo warned, was discouraging voting by sowing distrust in the ability of election officials to tally the votes.

“People might think, ‘Why bother, if they’re that messed up?’”