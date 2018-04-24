BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The director of the North Dakota Legislature’s research arm is retiring after 39 years with the agency.
Jim Smith says he’s retiring at the end of August.
The Legislative Council is the North Dakota Legislature’s nonpartisan research arm. Its staff includes accountants and attorneys who help do research, draft bills and keep track of budget proposals.
The Legislative Council was established in 1945. Smith is the first accountant to head the agency that has 36 employees and a two-year-budget of about $12 million.
The Legislative Management Committee is in charge of hiring a new director. Grand Forks GOP Sen. Ray Holmberg, who heads the committee, says a new director will be hired by the start of the legislative session in January.