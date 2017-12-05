MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Assembly leaders have removed a legislator accused of sexual misconduct from all his committees.

Two women have accused Rep. Josh Zepnick of kissing them at a 2011 candidate party and at the 2015 state Democratic convention. Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz has called for Zepnick to resign but Zepnick has refused.

Zepnick began the 2017-2018 session serving on five committees — Energy and Utilities; Family Law; Federalism and Interstate Relations; Financial Institutions; and Mental Health.

Kit Beyer, a spokeswoman for Assembly Republican Speaker Robin Vos, said Tuesday that Hintz requested that Vos remove Zepnick from all those committee assignments and Vos complied.

Hintz confirmed he made the request and said he’s consulting with Democrats and Republicans to ensure “this issue” is addressed appropriately. Zepnick didn’t immediately reply to messages.