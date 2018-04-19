MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Republican running for an open state Senate seat is promising to work for free in 2018.

Republicans Alex Renard and Andre Jacque along with Democrat Caleb Frostman are running in a special election to fill an open seat in northeastern Wisconsin’s 1st Senate District. The GOP primary is set for May 15 with the general election on June 12. Whoever wins the seat will have to run for re-election in November.

The Legislature finished its two-year session in March and isn’t slated to reconvene until January. Renard issued a news release Thursday saying if he wins the special election he won’t accept any pay or claim per diem expenses this year.

He says it’s not right to accept any pay when the Senate has gone home for the year.