SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A legislative activist has testified that a Chicago state senator sexually harassed her while she worked with him on a piece of legislation.
Denise Rotheimer (RAWTH’-eye-mur) told the House Personnel and Pensions Committee Tuesday that Democrat Ira Silverstein said her looks were “intoxicating” and sent her unwanted messages.
Rotheimer testified in favor Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan’s legislation requiring annual sexual harassment training for all lawmakers and lobbyists. She says she had an emotional breakdown in 2016, lost weight and her hair because of the “power” Silverstein had and the “mind games” he played.
Silverstein told The Associated Press in a telephone interview that “there were no mind games, no power struggle.” He apologized for making Rotheimer uncomfortable but says he was “just working the bill.”
Most Read Stories
- 'He had the biggest heart in the world': Former Huskies sack king Daniel Te’o-Nesheim dead at age 30
- Seahawks trade for Houston left tackle Duane Brown, sending cornerback Jeremy Lane to the Texans WATCH
- What the national media are saying about Wilson, Watson and the Seahawks' dramatic win over the Texans
- First guilty plea, indictment of Trump aides in Russia probe VIEW
- You can’t get there from here: Seattle street work keeps customers from downtown Irish pub