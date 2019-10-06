WASHINGTON — A lawyer for the whistleblower whose complaint set off an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump said Sunday that the same legal team was now representing a second whistleblower, an intelligence official with firsthand knowledge of the president’s interactions with Ukraine.

The new whistleblower “made a protected disclosure under the law and cannot be retaliated against,” Mark S. Zaid, one of the lawyers, said on Twitter.

Zaid confirmed a report by ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos on his show, “This Week,” which said the new whistleblower had been interviewed by the intelligence community’s inspector general’s office, but had not yet communicated with any congressional committees.

Another member of the legal team confirmed on Twitter that the firm was representing “multiple whistleblowers.”

The New York Times reported Friday that an intelligence official with more direct knowledge of Trump’s dealing with Ukraine than the first whistleblower, and who had grown alarmed by the president’s behavior, was weighing whether to come forward. The second official was among those interviewed by the inspector general to corroborate the allegations of the original whistleblower, a person briefed on the matter said.

The new whistleblower matches the description of the official that The Times reported on last week.

It is not clear if the new whistleblower will file a formal complaint. Zaid said the second whistleblower’s act of coming forward to the inspector general had secured whistleblower protections.

The first whistleblower, a CIA officer who was detailed to the National Security Council, filed a complaint in August outlining how Trump used his power to push Ukraine to investigate his domestic political rivals, setting off an impeachment inquiry. Trump has tried to undermine the credibility of the first whistleblower by saying that the individual was trading on secondhand information.

“The first so-called second hand information ‘Whistleblower’ got my phone conversation almost completely wrong, so now word is they are going to the bench and another ‘Whistleblower’ is coming in from the Deep State, also with second hand info,” Trump wrote on Twitter on Saturday, referring to his July 25 phone call with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine, in which he leaned on Zelenskiy to investigate Joe Biden, the former vice president and current presidential candidate, as well as his son Hunter Biden.