A month after the Manhattan district attorney’s office unveiled criminal charges against Donald Trump, the complexities of prosecuting a former president and current contender for the White House are becoming increasingly clear.

On Thursday alone, a flurry of activity at what was supposed to be an ordinary court hearing illustrated that reality.

The state court judge overseeing the case tentatively scheduled the trial for early next year, in the thick of the presidential primary calendar. District Attorney Alvin Bragg has asked that Trump’s public comments about the evidence be restricted; the judge backed Bragg.

He acknowledged Trump’s role as a presidential candidate who has a right to defend himself. And the former president’s lawyers announced that they would try to move the case to federal court — arguing that as a former federal officeholder, it was Trump’s right to be tried there.

The hearing crystallized the delicate balance between treating the former president like any other defendant, and acknowledging the reality that he stands alone, as the first former president to face criminal charges.

At one point, the judge, Juan M. Merchan, fiercely questioned one of Trump’s lawyers about whether the former president, “should be held to a different standard than all of the other defendants who come to this courtroom?”

Advertising

But a moment later, the judge seemed to answer his own question. “Obviously Mr. Trump is different,” he said, noting the defendant’s dual role as former president and presidential candidate. “It would be foolish of me to say he’s not.”

The challenge for Merchan will be to weigh the unique nature of his role against the principle that Bragg cited last month in a news conference announcing the charges: that everyone stands equal before the law.

John S. Martin Jr., a former federal prosecutor and judge, said that the reality of Trump’s role as a former president and current candidate could not be ignored. He said that Merchan needed to think about when it might be appropriate to restrict Trump’s privileges as a political candidate.

Any restrictions placed on Trump “almost have special significance, because they impact him as they would not impact anyone else,” Martin said, adding, “You’re impacting his ability to do something he has every right to do, which is run for president.”

In that context, even something as routine as setting a trial date becomes fraught. Merchan on Thursday asked prosecutors and Trump’s lawyers to decide on a date in February or March of 2024. That means the trial will likely take place in the midst of the primary contests of next year’s presidential election, when Trump’s courtroom travails would surely become a key feature of media coverage on the campaign trail.

Advertising

The charges against Trump stem from his first presidential campaign, during which his former fixer, Michael Cohen, paid $130,000 in hush money to a porn star, Stormy Daniels. After his victory, Trump reimbursed Cohen, personally signing nine of the 11 checks used to repay him.

Trump’s family business, the Trump Organization, then falsely recorded in the company’s records that the payments were made for legal services, prosecutors say.

In March, the former president was indicted on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. When the charges were made public, prosecutors and defense lawyers said that they were nearing an agreement on certain restrictions that would be placed on Trump’s access to case material, and his ability to talk about the prosecution’s evidence.

But the parties could not agree. The district attorney’s office asked Merchan to limit Trump’s access to some case material and to bar him from spreading the prosecution’s evidence publicly, including on social media. Lawyers for Trump balked at that request, saying that any restrictions placed on their client should also be placed on Bragg and his prosecutors.

On Thursday, Merchan sided with prosecutors, saying that the order that he would issue should apply to Trump and that there was no reason it should also apply to the district attorney’s office.

Still, he emphasized that Trump would remain free to speak about the “vast majority of the evidence,” saying his expected order would only apply to evidence that the prosecution had obtained itself.

Advertising

“I’m trying to do everything I can to be as narrow and focused here as I can possibly be,” the judge said.

A lawyer for Trump, Todd Blanche, nonetheless announced at the end of the hearing that Trump would seek to move his criminal case from New York State Supreme Court to federal court

The effort to move the case to federal court is likely to be a longshot and will not have any immediate effect.

Such requests are rarely granted in criminal cases, and a spokesperson for Bragg said prosecutors would oppose it.

Trump’s effort hinges on a little-used provision in federal law that allows for defendants, within 30 days of their arraignment in state court, to submit “a short and plain statement of the grounds” for having their case moved to federal court.

The basis for the request is another provision in the law that allows some former federal officials who are indicted in state court to have their cases switched to federal court. To qualify for that provision, according to legal experts, Trump must be facing charges for conduct related to his presidency, which is up for debate.

Several legal experts said on Thursday that just because he is accused of committing a crime while in the White House does not mean the crime was related to his presidency.

“He’s welcome to try, but its unlikely he’ll have any success,” said Joyce Vance, a former U.S. attorney who is now a University of Alabama law professor. She said that the relevant law would “obviously” not come into play given that the conduct wasn’t within the scope of Trump’s official duties.