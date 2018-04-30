Throughout the country, increasingly contentious primaries for governor are emerging as central battlegrounds in the broader struggle for the soul of the Democratic Party.

Richard Cordray speaks softly and carries a big stack: lime-green index cards, pressed into his shirt pocket, near enough for any sudden onset of note-taking.

A former director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, he has been endorsed in his bid for Ohio governor by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who has told him he needs to learn how to brag more. “I am pretty good at getting back people’s money,” Cordray managed before a crowd of dozens here recently. Polite applause followed. He is trying.

Dennis Kucinich speaks until someone interrupts him — and even this is often insufficient — and carries a bag of vegan groceries heavy enough to sink his right arm like a weight-bearing scale of justice.

A former congressman and presidential candidate also running for governor, he has been endorsed in the May 8 Democratic primary by allies of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who remember Kucinich’s lectern-pounding opposition to the Iraq War and his long-ago turn as the “boy mayor” of Cleveland.

“Dennis!” shouted Keith Thornhill, 58, a cape-wearing sidewalk busker who was a teenager when Kucinich, now 71, first ran the city. “Glad you’re back in the game, man.”

“Hey, Superman,” Kucinich said.

While House and Senate primaries have focused on electability and the goal of winning the two chambers, these state-level races are home to debates on a range of core policy questions on guns, education, health care, the economy and marijuana legalization. And unlike congressional races, where the parties’ campaign committees have intervened in primaries, there’s no national group that takes sides in choosing the nominee.

In many cases, establishment candidates and incumbents are being pulled to the left by an energized party base and surprisingly strong liberal challengers.

In New York, actor and activist Cynthia Nixon has mounted a credible challenge to Gov. Andrew Cuomo by arguing that he seems to “work for the Republicans” rather than govern as a Democrat. Cuomo has responded by moving to restore voting rights for parolees and signaling openness to marijuana legalization.

In Florida, where Democrats haven’t won a governor’s race since 1994, the three leading candidates spent much of a televised debate this past week debating their liberal bona fides. Former congresswoman Gwen Graham, who spent her one term crafting a moderate record, defended herself against accusations that she didn’t vote closely enough with President Barack Obama. Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum and former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine discussed how they would move the state to the left.

In Michigan, a wealthy entrepreneur entered the race and branded himself “the most progressive Democrat” on the ballot, backing statewide single-payer health care and a $15 minimum wage. Shri Thanedar now is ahead in polling and name recognition over former state senator Gretchen Whitmer, the clear favorite of party leaders and labor unions.

Colorado has a crowded field, with a congressman, former state treasurer and lieutenant governor all in the race. There, candidates aren’t battling over whether to provide universal health care, but rather how to do it.

In similar fights last year in New Jersey and Virginia, the Democratic Party’s preferred candidates in gubernatorial races prevailed against challenges by insurgents from the left. In both cases, Democrats went on to handily best the GOP candidate.

Liberal candidates have suggested that their states can become laboratories for left-wing policy and bulwarks against Trump policy. The wide-open primaries have shown how candidates from the left can energize the party’s restive base, and the races have previewed fights in what looks to be a large field of candidates for the party’s presidential nominee in 2020.

Since the election of President Donald Trump, certain conflicts have been inevitable for a Democratic Party asking itself how to win again: liberal or moderate candidates? Populist or pragmatist? Establishment or insurgent?

But in the race between Cordray and Kucinich — one of the year’s most closely watched Democratic primaries — a more basic tension has consumed the collective left: Who has the truest claim to progressivism in 2018, when both candidates can credibly grab at the label? Is it better to be liberal on guns (Kucinich) or the bane of the banks (Cordray)? To be a fire-breather or a bit of a square?

“There’s no stigma in being competent,” said Kevin Davis, 63, of Akron, a Cordray supporter and fundraiser who has gravitated toward the candidate’s work-within-the-system defense of responsive government. “Dennis just promises everything.”

“It’s hard not to be pulled into the vortex of Dennis Kucinich,” said Nina Turner, a former state senator and the president of Our Revolution, a group that was formed out of Sanders’ presidential campaign and that has endorsed Kucinich. “He’s infectious.”

Cordray, 58, a former state attorney general before his time in Washington, has campaigned with Warren, who devised the bank-regulating agency he oversaw under Obama. He is leaning heavily on support from unions like the Ohio Federation of Teachers and the Ohio AFL-CIO, specking public appearances with protect-the-little-guy anecdotes from his watchdog role in the hope that voters will not mistake boring for moderate.

There is talk of task forces and pension protections, of government “being a force for good” again. He can appear most animated condemning an “ongoing war on local communities” from budget-slashing state officials. And, like Kucinich, he has proposed making community college free for all Ohioans.

Kucinich has emerged as the most persistent threat to Cordray, the presumed favorite, spooking party officials who fear Kucinich would stand little chance in the fall. Primary polling has been inconsistent: One recent survey showed the race effectively tied; another gave Cordray a double-digit edge, though more than half of respondents were undecided.

Kucinich has rejected any suggestion that this is a race between two generally analogous progressives on policy. He described himself, unsubtly, as a leader “for a couple of decades” on issues like single-payer health care. And since the Parkland, Florida, massacre in February, he has made gun safety central to his campaign, repeatedly reminding voters of Cordray’s past “A” rating from the National Rifle Association and his refusal to embrace an assault-weapons ban.

“If there was indeed truth-in-labeling in elections, Richard Cordray would be running as a Republican,” Kucinich said.

(Two other Democrats — Joe Schiavoni, a state senator, and Bill O’Neill, a former Ohio Supreme Court justice — are also competing to replace Gov. John Kasich, a term-limited Republican. The leading Republican candidates are Mike DeWine, the state attorney general, and Mary Taylor, the lieutenant governor.)

Yet Kucinich, more than most Democrats, has run afoul of perceived liberal doctrine himself through the years.

He once opposed abortion rights. He has echoed Trump’s concerns about a “deep state” plot. And he has reported receiving $20,000 for a speech from a group sympathetic to President Bashar Assad of Syria, whom Kucinich has traveled to see. (Kucinich, who has since promised to return the money, said he always met with leaders “in the cause of peace” and did not answer directly when asked if Assad was a bad actor.)

In conversations with voters, many framed their preferences as a matter of temperament as much as vision. “He’s not a hell-raiser,” Matt Rado, 34, said of Cordray, for whom he plans to vote anyway. “It would be nice to see some more passion.”

Even playful flourishes from Cordray seem intended to evoke a certain hyperdiligence. His campaign literature cites his five “Jeopardy” championships in the 1980s. In a past race, he rewarded dedicated volunteers with DVD copies of his triumph.

He is said to enjoy a good parade — “I’ve always been a parade-ophile,” he allowed — and recently demonstrated his levity to a reporter by pledging to squeeze himself down a children’s slide at a Canton playground after a speech to ironworkers. He kept his word against the advice of a press aide.

“The buttoned-down world of the federal financial regulators is very different,” Cordray said. “There’s more emotion in this. And it’s been something I’ve had to learn and improve.”