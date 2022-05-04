Connie Wright, a grandmother in Iowa, fell to her knees and gave thanks when she heard that the right to abortion might soon be reversed by the Supreme Court. Jenny Doyle, a neonatal nurse practitioner in Colorado, wanted to leave the country. “I think Iceland sounds good,” she said.

But the two had a common response this week as news of a leaked draft opinion that would reverse Roe v. Wade rocked the nation: The Supreme Court has become too political.

Scholars and political experts have regularly debated whether the court’s steady march to the right, exacerbated by increasingly contentious confirmation fights and disputes like the Senate’s refusal to even hold a hearing on President Barack Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland, was sapping public faith that the court’s rulings followed the law instead of politics.

But the bombshell revelation of the court’s draft opinion on Roe — leaked in unprecedented fashion, for unknown motives — gave pause to Americans who know the justices more from their annual photograph than their rulings.

In interviews across the country, even some opponents of abortion expressed unease with news that a majority of the court had coalesced behind the sweeping draft written by Justice Samuel Alito, one of six Republican appointees on the nine-member court.

“We are politics-driven more than we have ever been, or at least more than I have ever seen in my almost 64 years of life,” Wright said. “And I’m not going to say that that’s a good thing.”

Doyle went further.

“I absolutely believe in a term limit on the Supreme Court,” she said of justices who can choose to serve until they die. “They are losing touch with the real America and the real issues of Americans.”

Even before the impending decision to revisit abortion rights reopened painful national divisions, public faith in the court had deteriorated sharply. A national survey by the Pew Research Center conducted early this year found that 54% of U.S. adults had a favorable view of the Supreme Court, compared with 65% last year.

An overwhelming majority of adults — 84% — said the justices should keep their political views out of their judicial decisions, but only 16% of that group felt the court did a good or excellent job of it. Over the past three years, Pew found, approval of the court had declined 15 percentage points, recording its least positive rating in nearly four decades.

Nicole Lamarche, pastor of Community United Church of Christ in Boulder, Colorado, said Tuesday that she traced her disillusionment to the Republican senators’ blockade of Obama’s Supreme Court nominee after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia in 2016.

“To me, when they refused to appoint Merrick Garland or even begin the hearings process, that to me was a sign of a different time,” Lamarche said.

But the fast and furious appointment of three conservative justices during the Trump administration sent the court lurching to the right, with the confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh in particular deepening divisions.

In recent months, the congressional investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol revealed that Ginni Thomas, the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, had urged President Donald Trump’s chief of staff to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

When the challenge to Roe — in a case about Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban — was argued in December and it became clear that five justices were ready then to overrule the decision, Justice Sonia Sotomayor articulated the public’s gathering suspicion. For decades, Americans have told pollsters roughly 2-1 that they support a constitutional right to abortion. As recently as last week, in a Washington Post-ABC News poll, 54% of Americans said Roe should be upheld, compared with 28% who wanted justices to reverse it.

“Will this institution survive the stench that this creates in the public perception that the Constitution and its reading are just political acts?” Sotomayor asked.

This week, the sense of unease spread from the corridors of power to coffee shops on Main Street. Even some Republicans expressed alarm at the court after the leaked draft of Alito’s scornful dismissal of Roe.

“It rocks my confidence in the court right now,” said Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, one of the few Republicans in the Senate who support abortion rights.

Justice Maureen O’Connor, chief justice of the Ohio Supreme Court, a Republican with a reputation for independence, was particularly taken aback at the spectacle of a leaking scandal at the nation’s highest court.

“I’m not shocked very easily. This shocked me,” she said. “This is just not done.”

John Yoo, a law professor at the University of California, Berkeley, and senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, a right-leaning think tank, pointed out that the leak in itself subverted the legitimacy of the institution.

“What is the purpose if not to invite political pressure? If the American people think politics run the Supreme Court, how is Chief Justice John Roberts any different than their local congressman or congresswoman to them?”

Around the country, Americans across the political spectrum expressed a queasiness, even if they agreed with Alito.

In Moscow, Idaho, Rebekah Merkle, 45, said that, like slavery and antisemitism, abortion was the product of the denigration of a class of humans.

“If the Supreme Court is willing to do this, I think they will absolutely be vindicated as the heroes later,” said Merkle, a mother of five.

But, she added, the court “certainly seems more politicized to me than it used to be, and part of it is because politics have gotten so ugly recently.”

As Janna Carney, 35, picked up lunch near the downtown Los Angeles office where she works as a creative director in advertising, she said, “I liked the idea they couldn’t be owned by anybody, because you can’t vote for them; they’re not running campaigns.” Now, she said, she has trouble regarding the justices as neutral arbiters.

The country seems to have slipped so far into “red team vs. blue team” thinking that “we don’t have these nine impartial judges; we count them as team members,” she said. “It feels like our whole system is crumbling. It feels like we’re Rome and this is the fall.”

In Oakland, California, Cesar Ruiz, 27, a tech worker, said he kept remembering that five of the justices were appointed by presidents who took office without a popular majority, at least in their first terms. When news of the leaked draft flashed on his cellphone, he said, “I remembered in high school, learning about the Supreme Court and Roe v. Wade and all the civil rights we gained in those years. Now an unelected, undemocratically appointed court is about to just wipe that out.”

In St. Louis, Jordyn McFadden, a first-year law student at Washington University, said the leaked draft made her see the Supreme Court both as “tyrannical” and “just another political body.”

For many Americans, however, most unsettling was uncertainty about where the court goes from here.

“It’s a hell of a shot to take away Roe v. Wade, but it’s just the start,” Fred Johnson, 60, a retired U.S. Army colonel and high school social studies teacher, said from a bar stool in a brewery in Louisville, Kentucky. “What’s next?”