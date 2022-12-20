WASHINGTON — A former lawyer for a White House aide who became a key witness for the House Jan. 6 committee took a leave of absence from his law firm Tuesday and defended himself against what he said were false insinuations by the panel that he had interfered with his client’s testimony.

The lawyer, Stefan Passantino, represented Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to the White House chief of staff at the end of the Trump administration, in the early stages of the committee’s investigation. He made the comments in a statement first reported by CNN, a day after the committee released an executive summary of its findings.

In the summary, the committee suggested that lawyers aligned with former President Donald Trump had interfered with its work.

Without naming Passantino or others, the committee suggested that people connected to Trump had attempted to influence at least one witness’s testimony, promising her jobs that never materialized and coaching her to be less than forthcoming with the panel.

People familiar with the committee’s work identified the witness in question as Hutchinson, who provided some of the most dramatic public testimony about the conduct of Trump before and during the riot. Some members of the committee have been trying to protect Hutchinson, and to defend elements of her testimony from challenges by some of her former colleagues.

In a statement, Passantino — a lawyer and ethics expert in the White House Counsel’s Office under Trump as well as a former counsel to Speaker Newt Gingrich — said that he had represented Hutchinson, as he had other clients, “honorably, ethically, and fully consistent with her sole interests as she communicated them to me.”

Passantino said he was taking the leave of absence from his firm because the situation with the committee had become a “distraction.”

During the course of the committee’s investigation, Hutchinson replaced Passantino as her lawyer. His fees were being paid by Save America, Trump’s political action committee.

The committee said in its report that a lawyer had advised a client, believed to be Hutchinson, that she could pretend to not recall certain facts, refrain from discussing facts that cast Trump in a negative light, and not correct testimony that was untruthful. According to the committee, the lawyer instructed the client about a particular issue that would cast a bad light on Trump: “No, no, no, no, no. We don’t want to go there. We don’t want to talk about that.”

The committee said the Justice Department was already aware of the matter. Some witnesses interviewed by grand juries investigating matters related to Trump have been asked who is paying for their lawyers.

“The committee has substantial concerns regarding potential efforts to obstruct its investigation, including by certain counsel (some paid by groups connected to the former president) who may have advised clients to provide false or misleading testimony to the committee,” the panel wrote.

It added: “The committee is aware that both the U.S. Department of Justice and the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office have already obtained information relevant to these matters, including from the committee directly. We urge the Department of Justice to examine the facts to discern whether prosecution is warranted.”

The committee’s executive summary also suggested that someone had dangled a lucrative job offer to Hutchinson that disappeared as she became more cooperative with the committee. Others, including some with ties to Trump, have maintained that it was Hutchinson who told Trump’s aides that she was facing financial jeopardy, prompting an offer of help.

In his statement, Passantino said he “believed Ms. Hutchinson was being truthful and cooperative with the committee throughout the several interview sessions in which I represented her.”

He added: “It is not uncommon for clients to change lawyers because their interests or strategies change. It is also not uncommon for a third party, including a political committee, to cover a client’s fees at the client’s request. External communications made on Ms. Hutchinson’s behalf while I was her counsel were made with her express authorization. Unfortunately, the committee never reached out to me to get the facts.”

Hutchinson and her lawyer, Jody Hunt, did not respond to requests for comment.

The issue is the latest conflict over how the committee has used Hutchinson’s explosive testimony about Trump’s actions and demeanor on Jan. 6, 2021.

The panel appeared to add a caveat Monday to one element of her testimony — that Pat Cipollone, Trump’s White House counsel, had told her that White House staff members would be criminally charged if Trump went to the Capitol on Jan. 6.

People familiar with the matter have said Cipollone was not at the White House for most of that morning and did not recall having such a conversation with Hutchinson, a fact that the committee appeared to take into account in a footnote in the executive summary of the report.

“While Cipollone did not specifically recall talking with Cassidy Hutchinson about this topic, he informed the select committee that he was sure that he did express his view to some people,” the footnote stated. “Hutchinson believes it was Pat Cipollone, but also testified that it may have been a different lawyer.”