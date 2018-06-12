WASHINGTON (AP) — A lawsuit filed on behalf of a former deputy director of the FBI, Andrew McCabe, says the Justice Department has repeatedly refused to provide McCabe documents related to his firing.

The complaint filed Tuesday says the Justice Department has publicly defended McCabe’s firing yet failed to identify for McCabe the policies and procedures it followed before dismissing him. McCabe’s lawyers allege that the department has withheld the information for fear that the materials could be used against them in any additional lawsuits.

McCabe’s firing last March divided current and former Justice Department officials. The suit signals that McCabe is determined to try to clear his name in court even as he faces a possible criminal probe into whether he intentionally misled internal investigators.