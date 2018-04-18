ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — House Republicans on Wednesday proposed tapping a rainy day fund for the Minnesota Vikings’ stadium to build new nursing homes for military veterans.

Lawmakers proposed spending about $26 million to build three new homes in Preston, Montevideo and Bemidji. They said more are needed, especially in rural areas, citing long waiting lists and only five facilities in Minnesota that serve honorably discharged veterans and their spouses.

“I hope veterans all throughout the state will stand by us as we stand by them and once and for all get the job done,” said Joe Vene, an Army veteran from Bemidji. He said few local options exist near his northwest Minnesota home, and veterans needing care have to move hundreds of miles to get into facilities.

Lawmakers plan to cover the costs by shifting money from the U.S. Bank Stadium reserve fund, which is fed through a mix of revenue from charitable gambling, and some corporate taxes. Due to a steady rise in charitable gambling tax revenues, that fund is projected to hold more than $120 million by 2021.

Rep. Sarah Anderson, a Plymouth Republican who chairs the State Government Finance Committee, said the proposal would leave about $35 million in the stadium reserve fund.

“I can’t think of a better use of ‘the people’s stadium’ money to go toward the people’s veterans homes,” she said.

But state officials have said the fund is currently at healthy levels and cautioned lawmakers against raiding the excess money before it’s collected.

Republicans also proposed moving $4 million in stadium funds to create an office for reviewing workplace safety and sexual harassment issues throughout state government agencies. Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton has made creating that office a priority.

Dayton said he supports building new homes for veterans but accused Republicans of resorting to a “political gimmick” by trying to repurpose funding set aside for stadium maintenance. He suggested the balance in the stadium reserve would still fall far short of the funding needed to build and run the new facilities.

“If they want to fund these, then they need to come up with the money,” Dayton said. “If they want to do it, then they need to appropriate the money to build them and then operate them.”

Some Democrats at a House committee meeting Wednesday suggested paying for construction through bonding. Anderson said she would rather pay for construction with money the state already has instead of taking on new debt and interest.

The proposal is being considered as part of a broader state government measure.