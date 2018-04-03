LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Lawmakers have advanced a measure that would regulate Nebraska’s bottle clubs.

Sen. Theresa Thibodeau of Omaha said Tuesday the changes would require bottle clubs to receive liquor licenses, though they could still remain open until 5 a.m. Bottle clubs offer nude entertainment and allow customers to bring their own alcohol.

The measure has been attached to an omnibus liquor regulation bill. An effort to connect it to sex-trafficking legislation failed last week.

Thibodeau and Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks were both criticized on a sign outside a Waverly strip club for backing the legislation. They say repeated attempts to intimidate them have not affected their decisions.