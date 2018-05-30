SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois lawmakers are entering the next-to-last day of their spring session and are optimistic about meeting their deadline for a state budget.
Budget negotiators won’t say whether they’ll be ready to take action on the spending plan when they convene Wednesday. But they say the operations side of an estimated $39 billion spending plan is in the hands of legislative leaders.
Democratic negotiators say questions remain over a capital construction plan. They are focusing on which projects are priorities and the source of funding.
Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner’s call for a $248 million reconstruction of the Quincy veterans home is still in the mix.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Pompeii: New find shows man crushed trying to flee eruption in 79 A.D. VIEW
- Televangelist wants his followers to pay for a $54 million private jet. It's his fourth plane.
- ABC cancels 'Roseanne' following star's racist tweet
- Daughters say Portland man was stabbed 17 times
- Canada to buy major pipeline to ensure it gets built VIEW
Lawmakers also have a list of other unresolved issues. They include gun restrictions and a reinstatement of the death penalty added to legislation by Rauner.