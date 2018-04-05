LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Lawmakers have advanced a measure that would open the door to new voting technology in Nebraska.
The bill would allow counties to use electronic poll books to identify eligible voters, instead of traditional paper books. The bill’s sponsor, Sen. John Murante of Gretna, said Thursday electronic poll books are a first step toward modernizing the state’s polling process.
Murante says the new technology streamlines the sign-in process and makes elections more secure.
Lawmakers compromised on the measure by removing a controversial portion of the bill that called for the technology to include digital images to verify voter identification. A separate bill that would require voters to show government-issued identification failed to advance Thursday morning.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Woman says she reported abuse of 6 children dead, missing in SUV crash 5 years ago
- Washington state woman's DNA test told her she had a different father — her parents' fertility doctor
- Facebook hackers likely hit most users
- YouTube shooter was angry over ‘adpocalypse’
- YouTube shooter was angry at company, visited gun range before shooting, police say
The polling-book measure advanced 39-0 to the second of three required votes.