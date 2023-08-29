Harrison William Prescott Floyd, a supporter of Donald Trump’s who was indicted along with the former president in the Georgia election interference case, was granted a $100,000 bond Tuesday, the last of the 19 defendants in the case to reach a bond agreement.

While the other defendants named in the indictment, including Trump, made only brief visits to an Atlanta jail in recent days to be booked, Floyd, 39, who once led a group called Black Voices for Trump, spent a number of days at the jail after turning himself in last Thursday, apparently because he showed up to his booking without a lawyer.

As of Tuesday evening, Fulton County inmate records showed that Floyd had not yet been released. Neither Floyd nor the lawyer who eventually signed up to represent him, Todd Harding, could be reached for comment Tuesday.

Floyd, who also goes by Willie Lewis Floyd III, is accused of being involved in a scheme to extract a confession of election fraud from Ruby Freeman, a Fulton County election worker, as Trump and a number of his supporters searched for evidence of fraud so that they could derail Congress’ certification of the 2020 presidential vote.

The targeting of Freeman, a Black woman in her 60s, is one of the stranger narratives that form the basis of the 98-page state indictment. Shortly after the election, right-wing commentators began spreading unfounded accusations of wrongdoing by Freeman, based on security-camera footage of her counting votes at a downtown Atlanta sports arena.

Trump joined in, mentioning Freeman by name in his now-famous Jan. 2, 2021, phone call to Georgia’s secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger. During the call, he labeled Freeman as a “a professional vote scammer and hustler” and told Raffensperger that he wanted to “find” roughly 12,000 votes in Georgia — just enough for him to win the state.

Advertising

Two days later, a Trump supporter named Trevian Kutti persuaded Freeman to meet her at a police station in Cobb County, Georgia, outside Atlanta. Kutti warned Freeman that an event would soon occur that would “disrupt” her “freedom,” according to police body-camera video of the meeting. Kutti also offered vague assurances of help, telling Freeman that she was going to call a man who had “authoritative powers to get you protection.”

Freeman then called Floyd. According to Reuters, Freeman said Floyd had tried to pressure her into saying that she had committed voter fraud. Kutti warned her that she would go to jail if she did not “tell everything,” Freeman told the news outlet.

All 19 defendants in the sprawling Georgia indictment, including Trump, are charged with racketeering in connection with what prosecutors call a “criminal organization” whose aim was to unlawfully reverse the former president’s election loss in the state. They all face at least one other charge; Floyd is charged with influencing a witness and conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings.

Floyd was arrested in February on charges of attacking a federal agent involved in the Justice Department’s investigation into the 2020 election, The Washington Post reported last week.