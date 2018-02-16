LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The U.S. Senate has confirmed the Lancaster County attorney to be the next U.S. attorney for Nebraska.
U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Nebraska, said after the confirmation vote Thursday that Joe Kelly “has the right experience and relevant skills for this role. …”
Kelly is in his second term as Lancaster attorney and previously worked as chief deputy attorney and deputy attorney in Lancaster County. He received his bachelor’s and law degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Kelly replaces Deborah Gilg (gihlg), who became Nebraska’s first female U.S. attorney after being nominated by President Barack Obama.
Most Read Stories
- Everett teen arrested after grandmother finds journal detailing school-shooting plot, police say
- Seattle not amused by green-pigs stunt by real-estate company
- Snow in Seattle? Freezing temperatures? 'Be ready for it'
- Florida gunman had extra ammo at school, fired for 3 minutes VIEW
- Dating do's and don'ts -- wisdom from Seattle bartenders