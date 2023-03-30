Wealth funds in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar have invested hundreds of millions of dollars with Jared Kushner’s private equity firm, according to people with knowledge of the transactions, joining Saudi Arabia in backing the venture launched by former President Donald Trump’s son-in-law as he left the White House.

The infusion of money from interests in the two rival Persian Gulf monarchies reflects the continued efforts by Trump and his aides and allies to profit from the close ties they built to the Arab world during his presidency and the desire of leaders in the region to remain on good terms with Kushner as his father-in-law seeks the presidency again.

The Emiratis invested more than $200 million with Kushner’s firm, Affinity Partners, two people told about the transactions said. The UAE’s embassy in Washington declined to comment. A Qatari entity invested a similar sum, according to two people with knowledge of that deal. A spokesperson for the Qatari Embassy in Washington declined to comment.

The investment from the UAE came through a sovereign wealth fund, but the identity of the Qatari investor is unclear. An Affinity Partners official did not respond to an email seeking comment.

Top Emirati officials have a close relationship with Kushner, forged during the Trump administration. And the Kushner family has previously benefited from Qatari funds. A Qatar-linked company helped bail out the Kushners’ debt-ridden tower in midtown Manhattan, 666 Fifth Ave., during the Trump presidency.

But despite these relationships, Emirati and Qatari officials were at first reluctant to invest in Kushner’s private equity fund, at least in part because of the political risks involved, according to people familiar with both governments’ internal deliberations. The New York Times previously reported that Qatari officials feared they would face unfavorable treatment if they turned down Kushner’s invitation to invest and Trump returned to power.

It is not unusual for insiders from both parties to benefit financially from deals abroad after leaving government service, particularly in the Middle East. There is a long history of firms populated by former officials from Democratic administrations signing lucrative contracts with Gulf nations, and there are few laws or ethics guidelines prohibiting it.

But the scale of the investments Kushner’s venture has received from the Gulf countries — in the range of $2.5 billion — and the timing, coming relatively soon after his leaving the White House, are striking and have drawn criticism from Democrats and ethics experts.

The newly disclosed investments are not especially large coming from energy-rich nations whose sovereign wealth funds manage hundreds of billions of dollars in assets. And they are far smaller than the commitment made earlier by the main Saudi sovereign wealth fund, a $650 billion entity known as the Public Investment Fund, which, as the Times has reported, invested $2 billion with Kushner in 2021. Affinity Partners has confirmed that the Public Investment Fund was backing it without giving details on the amount.

Both the UAE and Qatar have a history of hedging their bets on U.S. politics. The investments appear to be the latest indication that they want to maintain warm relations with prominent officials from the Trump administration — especially if Trump were to become president again — even as they work with the Biden administration.

The investments reflect not just an eye toward the future in the U.S., but also an acknowledgment of their relationship with Kushner, who left the White House with an expansive network of contacts, and with whom they worked closely.

Affinity Partners makes only limited public disclosures, but the branch of the firm that handles money from Kushner’s overseas backers held $2.5 billion in capital on behalf of three different foreign investors, according to a financial filing dated last March. Updated disclosures, which are expected to be filed by Friday, are likely to show that Affinity Partners now manages roughly $3 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter.

As a top White House adviser to Trump while he was in office, Kushner was an active participant in U.S. diplomacy in the Middle East and helped orchestrate a regional pact, the Abraham Accords, that normalized relations between Israel and several Arab countries, including the UAE, in 2020.

During the final days of the Trump presidency, he played a role in discussions that helped lift an economic and diplomatic blockade of Qatar by its neighbors. The blockade, led by Saudi Arabia, had been imposed in 2017 at a time when Kushner was cultivating a relationship with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman — who was about to become next in line to the throne in the kingdom.

Kushner is not the only former Trump administration official to benefit from connections in the Middle East since Trump’s term ended. Former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin also runs an investment firm with backing from sovereign wealth funds in the Gulf. On Thursday, both he and Kushner appeared at an investment conference in Miami Beach sponsored by a nonprofit led by the governor of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, Yasir Al-Rumayyan.

Since leaving office,Trump, like his son-in-law, has chased Middle East deals. He announced one with a Saudi real estate company, which intends to build a Trump-branded hotel, villas and a golf course as part of a $4 billion real estate project in Oman that is backed by Oman’s government. And he is promoting the Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour at his golf courses.

But in Kushner’s case, investors in the region had raised questions about his lack of investment experience, and Democrats have criticized the speed with which he secured financial commitments from countries he had only recently been dealing with in an official capacity. Kushner locked in the $2 billion investment from the Saudis only months after he left the White House.

Kushner and Mnuchin spent some of the final days of the Trump presidency in the Middle East. Kushner was focused on expanding the Abraham Accords, and both men were pushing a new initiative called the “Abraham Fund” — a U.S. government program they said would raise billions of dollars for Middle East projects but which never got off the ground and ended after Trump left office.

Shortly after leaving government, both Kushner and Mnuchin established their respective private equity firms, and they soon began courting some of the very same governments that had been their official counterparts just weeks before. Both recruited into their firms members of the Trump administration who had strong relationships with the Gulf countries they were now pursuing for investments.

Kushner has told several people he does not want to be part of another presidential campaign. Yet he has maintained some public proximity to Trump’s latest run for the presidency. In November, he took a conspicuous seat in the front row at Trump’s campaign kickoff event at the former president’s private club, Mar-a-Lago.