MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A conservative advocacy group funded by the billionaire Koch brothers is launching a $1.8 million ad buy for Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker.

Americans for Prosperity-Wisconsin announced the TV, cable and digital ad buy on Tuesday. It’s the latest in a series of seven-figure ad buys in the race that pits the Republican Walker against the state schools chief, Democrat Tony Evers.

The AFP ad quotes positive comments from Evers for Walker’s most recent education budget, including calling it “pro-kid.”

Evers has said that he praised the additional spending for public schools because Walker was proposing much of what Evers put forward as state superintendent.

Walker has cast himself as an “education governor,” while Evers has said Walker is trying to hide his record cutting spending and attacking collective bargaining.