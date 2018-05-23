WASHINGTON (AP) — A group backed by the influential Koch brothers is unleashing new ads warning members of Congress off “wasteful spending.”

The ad campaign from Americans for Prosperity will start running against 17 House Republicans and Democrats who voted for the $1.3 trillion omnibus spending bill earlier this year.

The group says it’s trying to prevent a repeat of “overspending” when Congress is again faced with the need to pass legislation this fall to keep government running. The group also is running ads thanking other lawmakers who opposed the big funding bill.

The ads come as many members of Congress are campaigning ahead of the midterm election.

An AFP spokesman says the lawmakers will have an opportunity to “demonstrate their commitment to fiscal responsibility.”