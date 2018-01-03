TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach says he will continue advising federal officials on election fraud issues after President Donald Trump dissolved a presidential commission.
Kobach said Wednesday that Trump’s decision to disband his election integrity commission was a “tactical change” and a “handoff” of its investigation to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Kobach was the commission’s vice chairman.
Kobach said he expects to work closely with the department and the White House on election fraud issues going forward and to travel to Washington when necessary. He’s said he’s been in regular telephone contact with the Trump administration.
The conservative Republican secretary of state has championed strict voter identification laws in Kansas that have sparked multiple lawsuits.
Kobach also is running for the GOP nomination for governor this year.