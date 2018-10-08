TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Democrat running to replace Kris Kobach as Kansas secretary of state is trying to get voters to repudiate Kobach’s political legacy of tough voter identification laws as Kobach runs for governor.

Brian McClendon is a former Google and Uber executive who would break with Kobach’s policies if elected secretary of state.

At some change is in store. GOP nominee and state Rep. Scott Schwab is another conservative who backed the voter ID policies championed by Kobach but is promising to be less in the spotlight than Kobach if he is elected.

Kobach expanded his national profile in the secretary of state’s office and served as vice chairman of President Trump’s now-disbanded commission on election fraud.

Yet as high-profile as Kobach is, the race to replace him remains low-key.