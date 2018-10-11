WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is welcoming musicians including Kid Rock and country star John Rich to the White House as he signs legislation overhauling the way music is licensed and songwriters compensated.
Trump signed the Orrin B. Hatch Music Modernization Act on Thursday. The bill won wide bipartisan support in the House and Senate and is backed by the music industry. It’s named after the retiring Utah senator, who is also a musician.
Also joining the president were Mike Love of the Beach Boys, singer Sam Moore and the Christian group MercyMe.
The legislation creates a new independent entity that will license songs to companies that play music online.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Catching some hell': Hurricane Michael slams into Florida WATCH
- Woman with 'emotional support squirrel' removed from plane
- 'Unimaginable destruction': Hurricane smashes rows of houses WATCH
- Haley will leave U.N. ambassador’s office with up to $1 million in debt
- Limousine service operator charged in crash that killed 20 VIEW
The nonprofit collective will then pay songwriters, including those who wrote pre-1970s classics before music copyrights protected their work.