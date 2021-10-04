Hedge fund manager Ken Griffin, a major donor to Republicans, ruled out supporting Donald Trump for another run for president.

“I think it’s time for America to move on,” he said in a discussion Monday with Erik Schatzker at the Economic Club of Chicago.

In the last election cycle, Griffin spent big on politics, giving $46 million to Republicans, making him the fourth-biggest individual GOP donor for the period, according to OpenSecrets.org. He said Monday, however, that he has never financially supported Trump.

Trump’s tenure was not constructive for the country, Griffin said — with the exception of his economic policies, which Griffin described as “pretty damn good.”

The former president was “so pointlessly divisive,” said Griffin, who added that he was “appalled” by Trump’s willingness to attack people based on where they came from or the color of their skin.

Griffin was among a number of financial executives who spoke with Trump during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, discussing topics including stimulus, fast tracking vaccines and ways to reopen the economy.