TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democrat Laura Kelly has picked a fellow state senator as her running mate in the Kansas governor’s race.

Kelly announced Thursday that Sen. Lynn Rogers of Wichita is her choice for lieutenant governor. Kelly is from Topeka and has served in the Senate since 2005. Rogers won his seat in 2016.

Rogers is a former Wichita school board member. Kelly announced his selection outside Topeka High School to emphasize their support for public education.

Kelly also stressed their experience in government.

The other major Democratic candidates are ex-Wichita Mayor Carl Brewer and former state Agriculture Secretary Joshua Svaty.

The 38-year-old Svaty is running with 40-year-old ex-Army helicopter pilot Katrina Lewison. His campaign has described them as the ticket of the future. Kelly is 68 and Rogers is 59.