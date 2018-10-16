MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic Rep. Keith Ellison’s ex-wife says their divorce records contain sensitive information about her mental health but no indication of physical abuse.

Keith Ellison and Kim Ellison divorced in 2012 and are trying to keep their divorce records sealed. A court referee ruled last week they should be unsealed after requests from the Minneapolis Star Tribune and conservative news site Alpha News.

The divorce file has drawn interest since Ellison’s former girlfriend accused him in August of domestic abuse. Ellison has denied it. He is running for Minnesota attorney general.

The Ellisons on Tuesday appealed the referee’s order. Kim Ellison told reporters the file contains personal information about her depression after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

Kim Ellison says her former husband never abused her in 25 years of marriage.