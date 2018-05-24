TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A retired health-care company manager who has been active in the NAACP is running for Kansas insurance commissioner as a Democrat.
Nathaniel McLaughlin of Kansas City, Kansas, filed Thursday for a spot on the August primary ballot. He is the only Democrat running so far.
McLaughlin is a former regional manager for Sodexo Healthcare Services and said he oversaw its operations in eight states. He also has served as president of the state and local NAACP chapters.
He ran for Congress in 2016, finishing second in a three-person Democratic primary in the 3rd District in the Kansas City area.
Incumbent Republican Insurance Commissioner Ken Selzer is running for governor. Assistant Commissioner Clark Shultz is running for the GOP nomination, along with state Sen. Vicki Schmidt of Topeka.