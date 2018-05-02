MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic attorney general hopeful Josh Kaul is questioning why Republican incumbent Brad Schimel hasn’t joined a multi-state net-neutrality lawsuit.

The Federal Communications Commission last year repealed rules meant to prevent large broadband companies from blocking access to websites, slowing down access to websites and charging companies for faster user access to their sites.

Attorneys general for 21 states and the District of Columbia filed a lawsuit in January to restore the rules.

Kaul held a news conference along with Democratic U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan to demand Schimel join the lawsuit. Kaul warned broadband companies might slow down access to small Wisconsin businesses’ websites and Schimel should stand up for those businesses.

Schimel campaign spokesman Matthew Dobler and state Justice Department spokesman Johnny Koremenos didn’t immediately reply to emails.