TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas lawmakers are considering legislation that would prevent the state from forcing faith-based adoption agencies to place children into homes that violate their religious beliefs.

Critics say the bill is designed to discriminate against would-be LGBT parents.

Two identical bills dubbed the Adoption Protection Act are under consideration in House and Senate committees, and each panel finished two days of hearings Wednesday.

Republican Rep. Susan Humphries of Wichita said the legislation would help get Kansas ahead of potential lawsuits that have been filed against faith-based agencies in other states.

But Equality Kansas lobbyist Tom Witt opposes the measure and said it would allow private entities to receive taxpayer dollars and discriminate against LBGT Kansans.

Supporters said that the measures would help guarantee religious freedom for faith-based agencies.