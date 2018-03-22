TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas legislators have taken a step toward greater transparency in law enforcement with the Senate passing a bill that would require departments to share body camera footage more quickly.
The vote Thursday was unanimous. The House passed a version last month but must review a small Senate change.
The bill would give law enforcement agencies up to 20 days to release requested footage and fast-track a process that can take months. But the quick access would be limited to the subjects of the footage, their attorney, and their legal guardian or next of kin.
Even with the Senate’s unanimous vote, the bill faced criticism.
Democratic Sen. Faust-Goudeau of Wichita said the legislation doesn’t go far enough still leaves police with too much discretion over determining policy on body camera use.