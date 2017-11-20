TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A special Kansas legislative committee on public school funding is having its first meeting next month to start work on a response to a state Supreme Court order to boost funding.
The committee is scheduled to convene Dec. 4 at the Statehouse.
The Supreme Court ruled in October that state aid to public schools remains constitutionally inadequate even with a new law phasing in a $293 million increase over two years to make it $4.3 billion annually. The court directed lawmakers to enact a new law before July.
The committee’s chairman is Republican Rep. Blaine Finch of Ottawa. He also is the House Judiciary Committee’s chairman.
Most Read Stories
- Rebound with redemption: Huskies come back to beat Utah behind the unlikeliest of heroes
- Kickoff time, TV info announced for 110th Apple Cup
- Parents, adult son believed dead in Sammamish murder-suicide
- Huskies won't repeat as Pac-12 champs, but their consolation prize? The game of the year
- Anthony Bourdain brought 'Parts Unknown' to Seattle — here's where he ate
The panel’s 11 members include the Senate majority and minority leaders and the chairs of the House and Senate budget committees.