TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas legislators are moving to ban taxpayer-funded settlements of sexual harassment claims against state officials and block non-disclosure agreements in such cases.

House and Senate negotiators have agreed to include two provisions on sexual harassment in legislation revising the $16 billion-plus state budgets approved last year for the state’s current fiscal year and the next fiscal year beginning in July.

Both provisions were approved by the House but not debated by the Senate. Lawmakers expect to vote this week on the final version of budget legislation.

One provision would prohibit any agency from using state funds to settle a sexual harassment claim against a state official.

The second provision would prevent the use of state funds to request a non-disclosure agreement over the settlement of a sexual harassment claim.