TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas legislators are considering proposals to boost spending while top Republicans mull over measures that would reduce taxes.

The House debated a bill Friday that would revise the $16 billion-plus budgets approved last year for the state’s current fiscal year and the next fiscal year that begins in July.

The bill includes nearly $8 million to provide pay raises for employees in the state’s court system, including a 2.5 percent increase for judges. It also restores $12 million in past cuts in the state’s higher education system.

But the House’s debate came a day after top Republicans in the GOP-controlled Legislature met with executives from large corporations to discuss reducing their state taxes. Changes in federal tax laws late last year are expected to boost those state taxes.