TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An education funding report is expected to drive how Kansas legislators respond to a state Supreme Court mandate to boost spending on public schools after lawmakers receive the study Friday from two out-of-state consultants.

Legislative attorneys were to present the report during a joint meeting of House and Senate committees on school funding. The Republican-controlled Legislature’s work on a new school finance law aimed at satisfying the court has been on hold for several months while lawmakers waited for the study.

The Supreme Court ruled in October that the state’s more than $4 billion a year in aid to public schools isn’t sufficient to finance a suitable education for every child as required by the Kansas Constitution. The court hinted that funding might have to rise by $650 million a year but allowed for new cost studies.

Former state Sen. Jeff King, an attorney representing the Senate, said Thursday that the report is an “extremely good-faith effort” to examine educational costs so lawmakers comply with the court’s order in a lawsuit filed in 2010 by four local school districts.

Republican leaders set aside $245,000 for the study by Texas A&M University professor Lori Taylor and Jason Willis, director at the San Francisco-based nonprofit education research agency WestEd.

Lawmakers are spending another $40,000 to have their work reviewed by another researcher.

Democrats have argued that the study should have been done by legislative auditors, who did one in 2006. They contend GOP leaders wanted a report saying the state’s spending on schools is sufficient or close to sufficient already.

“It is frustrating. How many times do you have to say ‘unconstitutional’ before somebody recognizes the fact that it’s unconstitutional?” said Alan Rupe, lead attorney for the school districts suing the state.

