TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas lawmakers have advanced the first piece of a plan for complying with a Kansas Supreme Court on public school funding.

A special Senate committee on school finance approved a bill Thursday that would revise the state’s formula for distributing more than $4 billion a year to local school districts. The measure goes next to the Senate and a debate there is expected next week.

The bill’s changes are designed to make the formula fairer to poor school districts. It eliminates several provisions that the Supreme Court said favored wealthier districts.

The court ruled in October that parts of the funding formula were unfair and that the state isn’t spending enough money overall on its schools. The Senate committee’s bill does not significantly boost the state’s overall spending.