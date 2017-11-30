TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The leader of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment plans to leave the agency in early January.

Gov. Sam Brownback on Thursday announced Susan Mosier’s decision to leave a job she has held since Dec. 1, 2014.

Mosier, an ophthalmologist, was elected to the Kansas House of Representatives in 2010 and became the state’s Medicaid program director in 2012 until three private health insurers took over daily operations in 2013 and rebranded the program KanCare.

The KanCare program, which serves more than 400,000 poor, disabled and elderly residents, has been criticized for offering too few services, too quickly denying services and a large backlog of claims.

Brownback said Lt. Governor Dr. Jeff Colyer will name a replacement for Mosier in the near future.