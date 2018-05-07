TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer has signed legislation fixing a flaw in a new public school funding law as the state Supreme Court prepares to consider whether it increases spending enough.
Colyer’s office tweeted photos Monday from a signing ceremony at the Olathe public schools’ headquarters. The bill ensures that the state phases in a $534 million increase in spending over five years as intended.
Legislators learned before Colyer signed the new funding law in April that it inadvertently shorted schools $80 million.
The Supreme Court ruled in October that the state’s current funding of more than $4 billion a year isn’t sufficient under the state constitution.
Attorney General Derek Schmidt planned to file written defense of the law Monday ahead of a Supreme Court hearing on it May 22.