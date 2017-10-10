TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback has issued his first pardon in almost seven years in office to a man convicted of felony theft as a college student in 1994.

Brownback’s office announced the pardon Tuesday for Mark Schmitt of Parker, Colorado. Schmitt is a Liberal native convicted of felony theft while living as a college student in Ottawa.

The governor’s office said the charge arose from a false insurance claim for $1,552. It said Schmitt completed probation, paid restitution and had his record expunged.

Brownback said in a statement that Schmitt has proven since to be “a man of character.”

Brownback’s office said Schmitt applied for a pardon from former Democratic Gov. Mark Parkinson but the paperwork was lost. Brownback succeeded Parkinson in January 2011.

Brownback denied 72 other clemency applications.