TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Republican Party’s chairman says he is running for secretary of state next year.
Kelly Arnold’s announcement Tuesday came months after the Wichita Republican began exploring the race for the state’s top elections post and appointed a campaign treasurer so that he could collect campaign contributions legally.
Arnold has served as Sedgwick County’s elected clerk since 2009 and state GOP chairman since 2013.
Kansas House Speaker Pro Tem Scott Schwab and House Elections Committee Chairman Keith Esau also are seeking the GOP nomination. Both are from Olathe.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon receives 238 bids for its second headquarters
- It looked ugly on TV, but Doug Baldwin’s uncontrolled emotion helped Seahawks beat Giants
- Judge confirms $17.5M award for fired Swedish Health neurosurgeon
- Monday's NFL news might only make it harder for Seahawks to pull off a trade to help offensive line
- Searchers find 2 hikers missing along Pacific Crest Trail
No Democrats have yet announced.
Incumbent Republican Secretary of State Kris Kobach is running for governor.
Kobach pushed successfully for tough voter identification laws and the power to prosecute alleged election fraud. The GOP candidates to replace him backed those policies.