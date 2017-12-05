WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is reviewing whether devices that allow semiautomatic rifles to fire faster should be banned.
The review announced Tuesday comes after a Las Vegas gunman used the so-called “bump stock” devices during a deadly October rampage that killed 59 people and wounded hundreds more. A bid to ban the accessory fizzled in Congress, even as bipartisan lawmakers expressed openness to the idea.
The Justice Department will consider whether weapons using bump stocks should be considered illegal machine guns under federal law. They are currently legal and widely available.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says officials will accept input from the public as well as the gun industry as part of the review.
Most Read Stories
- ICE tracks down immigrant who spoke to media in SW Washington: ‘You are the one from the newspaper’
- Seattle Police Chief Kathleen O'Toole to step down at end of year
- Amazon replies to Seattle’s ‘refresh button’ request by proposing a meeting — on its turf
- KeyArena MOU approved by Seattle City Council; will NHL announcement soon follow? VIEW
- Here are 5 of Bill Gates' favorite books from 2017
The announcement comes ahead of a Wednesday Senate committee hearing where bump stocks will be discussed.