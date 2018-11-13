AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Democrat Julian Castro is meeting with potential supporters about running for president in 2020.
The former housing secretary under President Barack Obama said last month that he would “likely” make a bid for the White House. The 44-year-old Castro continued moving in that direction this week by gathering potential donors in his hometown of San Antonio.
Houston attorney Scott Atlas said Castro’s brother, Democratic congressman Joaquin Castro, was also in attendance as they discussed the prospect of a presidential campaign.
The meeting was first reported by Politico.
Castro would be a prominent Latino candidate in what’s likely to be a crowded field of Democratic challengers. Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Cory Booker of New Jersey are among those also considering running.