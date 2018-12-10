WASHINGTON (AP) — A judge has set a court date for this week for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort after prosecutors with the special counsel’s office detailed lies they say he told them.
The scheduling conference will take place Wednesday before U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson. It’s unclear if Manafort will attend.
In a court filing Friday night, special counsel Robert Mueller said Manafort had lied about contacts with Trump administration officials and with an associate who U.S. authorities say has ties to Russian intelligence.
Manafort’s attorneys have denied that he made false statements.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Dog that waited weeks in ruins of California wildfire is reunited with owner WATCH
- Yukon trapper shoots attacking grizzly — then finds his family already mauled to death
- Drug firm can’t keep up with demand for shingles vaccine
- A daring betrayal helped wipe out Cali cocaine cartel
- Need a transplant? You’ll need to prove you can pay costs
Manafort pleaded guilty to conspiracy in September and agreed to cooperate with Mueller’s investigation. But prosecutors say his deception has torpedoed that plea deal.